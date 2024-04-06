Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $95,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

