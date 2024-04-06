Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,941 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of AECOM worth $67,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. 562,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 216.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

