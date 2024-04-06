Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,182 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Marriott International worth $68,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $5.04 on Friday, hitting $253.93. 1,286,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.