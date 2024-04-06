Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 154,645 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $85,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.29. 875,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

