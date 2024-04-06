Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,569 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of TopBuild worth $62,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $11.03 on Friday, hitting $446.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

