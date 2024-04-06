Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,016 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Graco worth $77,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 251.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,833. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

