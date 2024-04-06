Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 197,524 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of ONEOK worth $98,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 1,976,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,693. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

