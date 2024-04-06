Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,119 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $91,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 3,583,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,051. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

