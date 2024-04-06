MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

