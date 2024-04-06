Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

MRNA opened at $102.88 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

