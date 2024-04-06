Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $62,191.08 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,179.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

MDV stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

