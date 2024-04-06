Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.21 or 0.00195279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $40.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $691.67 or 0.01021599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00149328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00148934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,419,994 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

