Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $654.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $691.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

