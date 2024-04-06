Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head to Head Survey

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 36.81% 38.20% 19.57% Monroe Capital 0.58% 11.24% 4.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Patria Investments and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $327.60 million N/A $118.40 million $0.81 17.72 Monroe Capital $64.30 million N/A $370,000.00 $0.02 362.68

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Patria Investments pays out 197.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monroe Capital pays out 5,002.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patria Investments and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Monroe Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

