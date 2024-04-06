Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 78,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 374,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

MNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $625.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

