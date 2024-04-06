Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,038,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.