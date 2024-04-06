Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $636.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

