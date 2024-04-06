Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $127.59 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

