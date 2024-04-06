Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.32 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

