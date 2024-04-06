Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $330.59 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.