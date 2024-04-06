Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 60 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

