Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $359.62 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $359.62 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00069225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00024910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,143,862 coins and its circulating supply is 852,650,085 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

