MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of MLTX opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at $167,399,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

