Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

