Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 243.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

