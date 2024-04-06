Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

Cummins stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $301.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

