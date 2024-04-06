Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as high as C$15.80. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.56, with a volume of 10,592 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $813,999. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

