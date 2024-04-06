Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.80

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 565172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Natera Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $666,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

