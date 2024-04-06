National Bank Financial Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AY. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

