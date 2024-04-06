Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.