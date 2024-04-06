Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Up 3.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Neometals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

