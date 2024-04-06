Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

