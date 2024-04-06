Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.