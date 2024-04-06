New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 303 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $64,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 4,580,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

