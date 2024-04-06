New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $161.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,133. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

