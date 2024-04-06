New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.24 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $58,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

