New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.92 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of KLA worth $78,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $10.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $682.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,060. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

