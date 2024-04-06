New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $88,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

