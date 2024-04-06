New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,045 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $49,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

