New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,972 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $53,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.57. The company had a trading volume of 436,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,025. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

