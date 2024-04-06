New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,939 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $67,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 1,961,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

