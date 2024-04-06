Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.93). 68,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 120,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Nexteq in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Nexteq Stock Performance

Nexteq Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £101.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,176.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.90), for a total value of £16,610 ($20,851.12). Insiders own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

