Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.93). 68,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 120,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.94).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Nexteq in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexteq
Nexteq Stock Performance
Nexteq Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Nexteq’s previous dividend of $3.00. Nexteq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.69%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.90), for a total value of £16,610 ($20,851.12). Insiders own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nexteq
Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteq
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.