Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 4,297 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGFree Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 495,795 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 338,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 229,616 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 156,205 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BKAG stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

