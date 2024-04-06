Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 57 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $706.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $676.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.