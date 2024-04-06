Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $153.43 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

