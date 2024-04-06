Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

