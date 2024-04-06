Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 112.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

