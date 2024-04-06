Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.81. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

