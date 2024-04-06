Nilsine Partners LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $431.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.