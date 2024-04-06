Nilsine Partners LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

