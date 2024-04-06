Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $439,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,748,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

